Man tries to shoot caterer after their cars collide in Chakan

A 28-year-old man was arrested for trying to shoot at another after both their cars collided in an accident in Chakan at 8.50 pm on Friday.

The arrested man has been identified as Nilesh alias Jaggubhai Navnath Mandekar, a resident of Ambethan of Chakan. While the arrested man was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the complainant was driving a Ford, according to the police. The complaint in the matter was filed by Shantaram Dattatray Chavan, 33, a caterer who also a resident of Ambethan. His paternal cousin, Ganesh Chavan, was also travelling with him.

After the accident, Mandekar allegedly asked the complainant to pay for the damage caused. As the complainant refused to pay, he drew a pistol and pointed it at the complainant. Ganesh Chavan raised an alarm which gave enough time for the complainant to push Mandekar’s hand and so the bullet missed Shantaram Chavan. In the struggle to retrieve the pistol from Mandekar’s possession, Ganesh Chavan and Shantaram Chavan were hurt.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal code and Sections 3(25) of Arms Act has been registered at the Chakan police station which comes under Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner's jurisdiction. Police sub inspector Vikrant Pasalkar of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

