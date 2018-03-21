Man who threw ink at Milind Ekbote in Pune remanded in police custody till March 22

A Judicial magistrate First Class on Tuesday remanded the three accused, who had attempted to throw ink on Koregaon Bhima violence accused and Hindutva leader, Milind Ekbote on Monday at Shivajinagar court premises, to police custody till March 22. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Waghmare (40) of Bibvewadi, Vithal Ashok Khade (23) of Katraj and Avdhesh Yadav (23). All three accused are residents of Upper Indiranagar.

According to an FIR registered with the Shivajinagar police station, the incident took place around 3:15 pm, when Ekbote was being escorted out of the court premises, after his remand hearing. Despite police presence, Ekbote was attacked by a youth wearing a white shirt and black trousers, posing as a lawyer.

Waghmare was waiting outside the court during the hearing. When the policemen were escorting Ekbote out after the hearing, Waghmare attacked him with black ink. The cops managed to prevent the attack from escalating into a more serious issue. The arrested have been charged for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Wagmare is the president of an organisation named Ganimi Kawa Yuva Sewa Sangh. He has various criminal cases registered against him, including murder.He was booked by Shivajinagar police for murder charges in 2010. Waghmare also has a case of cheating registered against him at the Bibwewadi police station.