Mar Osthathios hockey tournament: Prabhakar Academy beat Rovers in shoot-out

Sixty minutes could not separate the two finalists as Prabhakar Aspat Academy and Rovers Academy shared six goals (3-3), bringing the match right down to the wire.

Prabhakar Ashpat Academy stole the win in a 7-6 penalty shoot-out to emerge champions of the first Mar Osthathios hockey tournament at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammed Sadiq ignited the winning side’s flame with a quick second-minute goal after capitalising on Rover’s failed attempt at clearing the ball.

“They tried to play an intense offensive game which we tackled with a counter-attack strategy,” said Ashish Uguekar, coach, Prabhakar Aspat Academy.

Rahul Rasala quickly slapped a reply in the next sixty seconds with a rebound goal off the goalkeeper’s pads in the midst of a penalty corner.

The remainder of the half saw the defenders of Rovers Academy storm their circle to defend an unwanted series of pace and dogged attack from Prabhakar Ashpat Academy.

The half-time score was 1-1, giving both the teams time to contemplate. After the whistle, Rovers Academy looked fierce, but the composure and experience of Prabhakar Academy stopped them in their tracks. Prabhakar Academy tired their opponents by constantly changing the play with long balls.

Prabhakar’s Dilip Palm (32nd) and Sadiq (44th) smashed it in marking their territory to make it 3-1 for the winners.

Rovers Academy managed to resume their offensive play without any pressure. Pranav Mane scored in the 55th minute for them and later Gufran Shaikh managed to get Rovers Academy out of cold water with his last-minute equaliser, making the final more interesting.

In the shoot-out, Pranav Mane and Altaf Sayyed failed to score for Rovers Academy, and Prabhakar Aspat Academy won the trophy.

OTHER PRIZE

Best Goalkeeper: Sujin Jarupula (Prabhakar Ashpat Academy)

Best Defender: Ganesh Girgosavi (Prabhakar Ashpat Academy)

Best Half: Harsh Parmar (Excellency Academy)

Best Forward: Brian Arkiaswami (Priyadarshini Sports Centre, Khadki)

Best Upcoming Player: Aditya Rasala ( Rovers Academy)

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:37 IST