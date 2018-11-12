Market watch: Prices of carrots, chillies, and leafy vegetables have shot up in Pune

Prices of leafy vegetables, including coriander, fenugreek, spinach, chilli and peas, shot up by almost 30 per cent on Sunday.

According to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune, wholesale prices of vegetables rose sharply on Sunday at APMC, Pune, leaving the middle class families to bear the brunt of increased wholesale prices of vegetables during the festive season.

Prices of vegetables like green peas, green chilli, capsicum, cucumber, cabbage, carrot and ginger have gone up as compared to last week.

“Farmers generally do not harvest during the Diwali week, hence the arrival of vegetables and fruits at the wholesale markets gets affected. We hope adequate supply of vegetables from next week,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders and agents association, Pune.

The average wholesale price of green peas increased from Rs 800-900 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 1100- 1200 per 10 kilogramme. Similarly, prices of green chilli increased from Rs 150-200 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 200-300 per 10 kilogramme. Prices of capsicum rose from Rs 100-120 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 250-300 per 10 kilogramme. On Sunday, cucumber was sold at a slightly higher price of Rs 140 - 180 per 10 kilogrammes as compared to last week’s Rs 120 - 160 per 10 kilogramme. Cost of carrot increased from Rs 80-120 per 10 kilogram to Rs 200-350 per 10 kilogram.

Around 140 truckloads of vegetables arrived at APMC Pune on Sunday, including 5,000 crates of tomatoes and 50 bags of groundnut. Also, a total of five trucks of green chillies and peas arrived from the neighbouring districts.

The average wholesale price of

green peas increased from Rs 800-900 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 1100- 1200 per 10 kilogramme.

prices of green chilli increased from Rs 150-200 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 200-300 per 10 kilogramme.

Prices of capsicum rose from Rs 100-120 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 250-300 per 10 kilogramme.

cucumber was sold at a slightly higher price of Rs 140 - 180 per 10 kilogrammes as compared to last week’s Rs 120 - 160 per 10 kilogramme.

Cost of carrot increased from Rs 80-120 per 10 kilogram to Rs 200-350 per 10 kilogram.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:05 IST