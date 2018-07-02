Market watch: Tomato prices fall as supply rises in Pune

Tomato prices at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), on Sunday, went down to Rs 6 to Rs 8 per kilogramme from Rs 15 to Rs 18 per kilogramme owing to the increased supply and low demand.

Prices of other vegetables, like ginger and lima beans, is also decreasing. However, due to short supply, onion prices are seen increasing week after week.

“On Sunday, the agriculture produce market committee received around 5,500 bags of tomatoes from the surrounding districts which resulted in the dip in its prices. As far as onions are concerned, short supply resulted in its prices shooting up. We received 100 trucks of onion," said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

However, supply of vegetables to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune, has increased with the onset of monsoon. Meanwhile, prices of most of the agricultural commodities have stabilised after a long time.

On Sunday, APMC, Pune, received 170 trucks of vegetables. Prices of onion increased from Rs 110 - Rs 120 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 120 - Rs 145 per 10 kilogramme. However, prices of gingerdecreased from Rs 520 - 560 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 450 - 500 per 10 kilogramme. Prices of lima beanswent down from Rs 600 - 650 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 500 per 10 kilogramme.

Potatoes were sold almost at the same prices as compared to last week. On Sunday, potatoes were sold at Rs 130 - Rs 170 per 10 kilogramme. Cost of ladies’ finger settled at Rs 200 - 300 per 10 kilogramme from Rs 250 - 350 per 10 kilogramme.

As many as 2,000 bags of ginger and 2,500 bags of groundnut arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Also, a total of five tempos of green chillies and peas arrived from the neighbouring districts.