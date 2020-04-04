MCCIA raises Rs 8 crore fund, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav pitch in

pune

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:09 IST

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has so far raised Rs 8 crore fund towards the purchase of ventilators, N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the medical staff dealing with the crisis in the city.

Prashant Girbhane, director general, MCCIA, said they have received donations from many industrial houses in the last few days.Cricketers Kedar Jadhav and Ajinkya Rahane made the most recent donations to the MCCIA fund.

Jadhav said, “It is everybody’s responsibility to pitch in whatever way and capacity in these tough times. The doctors are doing their best to look after us and keep us healthy, hence it is our duty too, to keep them healthy and make sure that the doctors are not affected.”

Rahane said, “It is an unprecedented situation that humanity is facing. We all need to do our bit to contribute, to the extent possible. I admire the lifesaving efforts of our doctors and nurses and other staff who are dealing with it all on the front foot.”

“Humanity needs to win this match sooner than later. I am grateful that I have an opportunity to make my tiny little contribution, like many others have done and are doing,” he said.

Girbhane said, the MCCIA is using these pooled resources and the corporate strengths of its member organisations to procure PPEs, N95 masks and ventilators. “We have placed orders for a few thousand PPEs and are expecting them to be with us by early next week. MCCIA has already handed over a stock of ventilators and N95 masks to the government authorities,” he added.