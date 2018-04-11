Meet the new commandant of NDA Pune, Air Marshal IP Vipin

Air Marshal IP Vipin, VM, has taken command of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla from April 9. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of NDA, Defence Services staff college, Wellington, and the National Defence college, New Delhi.

Previous NDA commandant Air Marshal Jasjit Singh Kler AVSM, VM, who was in-charge from 2016, retired last week.

Air Marshal IP Vipin was commissioned into the Flying Branch of IAF in June 1982, and has over 6,000 hours of flying experience. He has flown different types of transport aircraft, trainer aircraft and gliders.

During his career of over 35 years he had held various instructional, staff and command appointments. His instructional tenures include stints at National Defence Academy, Basic Flying Training School and Fixed Wing Training Faculty at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

Subsequently, he was an Air Force examiner at the aircrew examining board. He has held staff appointments at Command and Air HQ which include joint director personnel (officers), director operations (T) and principal director pperations (T&H).

He commanded two transport squadrons and was air officer commanding, of a premier flying base. Subsequently, he served as faculty at the prestigious National Defence college, New Delhi as senior directing staff (air). For his outstanding contribution to the service and exceptional professionalism the Air Marshal was awarded the Vayu Sena medal by the President of India.