Metro to chug on Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route by 2023

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:56 IST

The 23.3km-long third metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is expected to be operational by 2023.

Vikram Kumar, metropolitan commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “The project will be operational from January 2023 and utmost care is being taken to ensure minimal impact on vehicular movement during the project construction phase. PMRDA in coordination with other government and local bodies have already planned alternate routes and diversions.”

The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line will be implemented on public, private partnership (PPP) basis. The project is being developed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode with initial concession period of 35 years, the concession agreement for which was signed on Saturday.

Kumar added, “We have started land acquisition process in Maan village for the metro car depot. The elevated metro stretch connecting the Hinjewadi IT hub with the rest of the city would ease the existing traffic congestion. Moreover, this project will reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, thus helping to reduce carbon emission and pollution.”

