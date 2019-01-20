Middlemen booked for selling cars rented to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Two men were booked by the Pune police for selling seven rented cars without informing the owners of the cars. The car owners were told that their cars were rented to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Sagar Chavan, 31, a resident of Rethare Budrukh of Karad region in Satara.The two accused men were identified as Hitesh Bipin Parekh, a resident of Kamothe Panvel and Jaideep Prakash Kulkarni, a resident of Dhankawadi.

"These are middlemen. They are not employees of PMRDA. They had promised to put these cars to use at PMRDA located in Aundh," said police sub-inspector SA Gaikwad of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who is investigating the case.

While the rented car owners thought that their vehicles were being used for the PMRDA staff, the cars were sold off and the returns were pocketed by Parekh and Kulkarni, according to the complainant.

While the complainant is Chavan, who had a Tata Indica Vista, there are six others from his village, who also lost their cars to the same scam.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two men at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. However, they have not yet been arrested.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 16:07 IST