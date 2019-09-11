Millennials learn the Gandhian way of life through lectures on birth anniversary of Vinoba Bhave in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:48 IST

Samvad, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), organised a series of lectures by Milind Bokil, author; AL Deshmukh, educationist and Rajiv Tambe, author of children’s books, on Wednesday to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Gandhian and social reformer Vinoba Bhave.

The event was organised at Perugate Bhave school, Sadashiv peth and attended by 150 students from the school, who were taught about various aspects of Bhave’s life.

Milind Bokil in his lecture, said, “Bhave was primarily a freedom fighter and is known as an ardent student of Mahatma Gandhi. He had interest in science and not many know that he was also a mathematician. Bhave was a great teacher and had his own ways of teaching students. He ensured studying was fun and that the students enjoyed his classes.”

AL Deshmukh informed the students that Jayprakash Narayan, popularly known as Lok Nayak, who was also a freedom fighter, was guided by Vinoba Bhave and he always followed Bhave’s footsteps.

Tambe spoke about Bhave’s time at the ashram and also shared fond memories of him. Through the stories of Bhave, students understood the value of hard work, said Sunil Mahajan, the chief of Samvad Pune, post the lecture series.

Mahajan said, “We plan to hold such events every month in memory of Vinoba Bhave for the rest of the year.”

