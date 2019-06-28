Minor among four held for murder in Pune

Three 19-year-old boys were remanded to police custody while their accomplice, a minor, is produced in the juvenile justice board in a case of murder and destruction of evidence at Talegaon. The murder took place on June 6.

WhatsApp status pictures of a trip uploaded by one of the accused led to the fight and murder, according to police. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Madhukar Sutar (20), a resident of Shiv colony in Varale, Maval.

According to the police, the three accused have been identified as Baba alias Sahil Lakshman Shinde (19), a resident of Abhilasha society in Tapodham colony of Yashwantnagar in Talegaon; Saurabh Jalinder Khedekar (18), a resident of Vandavan Hotel building in Talegaon Dabhade; and Amil Balasaheb Sathe (19), a resident of Sai Samarthnagar of Wadgaon in Maval.

The fourth accused is a 17-year-old boy who was asked to accompany his father to the police station on Wednesday, and produced in the juvenile justice board.

The four tricked Sutar into coming near Indrayani riverbank in Jambhul, Maval, at 2 pm on June 6. They attacked him with choppers and sickles before smashing his head with rocks, according to the police. The body was found in Amlewadi, Mulshi, according to the police.

“The deceased was reported missing since June 6 by his family members,” said senior police inspector Rajendrakumar Rajmane of Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station, who is investigating the case.

“The main accused, Shinde, had gone out with his cousin sister and a female friend of the deceased. On April 15, Shinde had put up pictures of the trip as his WhatsApp status. The deceased had gotten into a fight with Shinde over it,” said Rajmane, adding that Shinde planned and executed the crime.

Shinde has a history of petty crime cases registered against him, said the police.

The case was brought to light through a joint investigation by officials of Unit 2 of crime branch and Talegaon MIDC police station.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

