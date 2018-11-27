Minor from Pune blackmailed with sex video, 1 held

A 20-year-old youth from Jalgaon was arrested for sexual assault and blackmail of a minor from Pune. The man was identified as Gaurav Chandankar, a resident of Jalgaon, who was arrested by the city police.

The girl is a class 11 student from Pune and was first introduced to the man in May over Facebook.

“He works as a servant in a private shop in Jalgaon. She is a Class 11 student,” said senior police inspector Murlidhar Kapare of Bibwewadi police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian penal code and protection of children against sexual offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Bibwewadi against Chandankar. Police sub-inspector MP Nimbalkar of Bibwewadi police station is investigating the case.

The two met on Facebook and exchanged phone numbers. In the month of November, Chandankar travelled to Pune and called the girl to a lodge in Rasta Peth where their had physical relationship and the man filmed the act, the police said.

He used the video footage to blackmail the girl, according to a complaint in the matter filed by the girl’s mother. Whether the man has shared the video to someone or not could also not be confirmed. The two will undergo medical tests pending further investigation.

YERWADA INMATE FOUND HANGING

A man in his late twenties was found dead at the Yerwada central jail on Monday morning. The man was identified as Amol Kamble. According to his family members, Kamble was lodged in the jail for the past two months for riding a stolen motorbike. The jail authorities reported the case as a suicide. The relatives of the deceased did not, however, believe the jail authorities. UT Pawar, superintendent of the Yerwada central jail refused to respond to the family’s allegations. Kamble, was a daily wage labourer, and is survived by his wife, mother and two children.

On Monday evening, the family members collected the body from the Sassoon General Hospital and took it to the crematorium for final rites.

