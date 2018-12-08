Minor girl sexually assaulted and killed on Sinhagad road in Pune

A minor girl, who was found dead on Thursday evening, was found to have been sexually assaulted and killed in her own house on Sinhagad road.

The 17-year-old girl was alone at home when the alleged sexual assault happened. Her parents arrived at 6pm from work and found her unconscious.

"The parents of the girl took her to a hospital and she was declared dead. Further investigations are on," said Sardar Patil, senior police inspector, Sinhagad road police station.

According to police officials, the girl was allegedly strangled to death. Her body was sent for postmortem to Sassoon General Hospital. The process of registering a case under Sections 302, 376 and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Sinhagad road police station was on till late hours of Friday.

Child’s mutilated body found in Tathawade

A 3 to 4-year-old boy’s decomposed body was found in Tathawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening. The body was found by passers-by in the open ground near Santosh marriage hall, as dogs were nibbling on it.

The lower limbs of the body was missing and palms as well as the face and the remaining body, was decomposed beyond recognition.“He was found wearing a maroon colour pant which is generally found in school uniforms along with a green t-shirt. The dogs had dug out the body from somewhere and had dragged it to the spot where it was found,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station. The body was sent for post-mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital in Pimpri.

