Misusing Pune-based businessman’s name, unknown man dupes bank of Rs 21 lakh

A 41-year-old bank manager was duped to transfer Rs 21 lakh from the account of real businessman to his imposter in a telephonic fraud case in the city.

The bank official, identified as Mukesh Lawate, registered a complaint at Chatuhshrungi police station on May 27.

According to the complaint, the accused befriended Lawate over phone on March 22 claiming to be businessman Deven Bhandari. He stated that he has an account under the name of BU Bhandari.

During the telephonic conversation, the accused stated that he wished to expand his business in Pune and Mumbai and had to transfer Rs 21 lakh to his friend via online transaction.

As Lawate did not wanted to disappoint his esteemed customer, he deposited Rs 21 lakh into the bank account given by the accused, from the account of businessman BU Bhandari in April. The bank manager realised he was duped when Bhandari inquired about the online transaction from his account.

A case against unknown persons has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station under Sections 419, 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:03 IST