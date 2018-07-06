MIT’s Vishwashanti Gurukul scraps controversial rule book

A day after state education minister Vinod Tawde directed the education department to conduct an inquiry into the rules and regulations set down by MIT’s Vishwashanti Gurukul school, Paud road, the school management on Thursday scrapped its “rule book’ with immediate effect.

Vishwashanti Gurukul school is alleged to have rules for students like wearing undergarments of a specific colour and use of the toilet only at specific times .

An official release by MIT school said, “We have immediately cancelled all rules and regulations mentioned in our rule book. These rules, however, were not intended to hurt anyone’s personal feelings. Nevertheless, after the parents revolted we have discontinued all such rules.”

New rules will be made after proper consultation with the education department and parents, the official statement from the school said.

Meanwhile, a team from the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) visited the school, post the order from education minister Tawde.

Shivaji Daundkar, PMC administrative officer, said, “An official team visited the school on Thursday. We spoke to all the officials of the school and directed the school management to conduct an inquiry into the principles of the school.”

He added, “The rules that the school management had made were absolutely wrong and uncalled for. Under no circumstance should these rules be allowed to continue. The school management cancelled all these rules when our inquiry was in progress.”

In its school diaries for the new academic session, Vishwashanti Gurukul school stated explicit directives on innerwear for girl students, which left several parents baffled.

The school stated that girls should wear white coloured or skin coloured innerwear. Parents were also forced to sign this decree to make sure everyone abides by the rules or else strict action will be taken.

Objecting to the rules, angry parents later gathered outside the school premises and approached the director of Primary Education.

Executive director of MIT, Suchitra Karad, had earlier said, “All these rules are meant for security of the students. There is no any other intention. If parents have any objection, they have to approach us. We will definitely find a solution.”

Besides the specific colour inner-wear, only speaking English on campus and fixed toilet times, MIT students have to pay Rs 1,500 annually for cycle parking and parents are urged to donate books to school library. Those who donate to the library get free access, while others must pay Rs 500 as a deposit and Rs 100 monthly charges.