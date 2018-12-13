Modi, Amit Shah will not let party mend ways, says ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in a Pune event

Former finance minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha said despite electoral defeats in three states, BJP is unlikely to change its functioning given that there are two persons, arty chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi controlling the power.

Sinha while delivering at the J S Karandikar memorial lecture at Patrakar Sangh on Wednesday, said, “While BJP has many leaders, there are only two including party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoy all the power.”

“I feel any change in the party’s approach or functioning is unlikely even after the defeat in recent polls because to bring a change in the party is in the hands of two people,” said Sinha adding that the outcome in polls is an indication that people’s faith in BJP is receding.

The party lost power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh in recently held assembly polls.

Sinha also rejected the possibility of change in the leadership in BJP saying other leaders are “scared” to challenge the “two” leaders who hold all the powers in the party.

On being asked about Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI governor Sinha said, “It was good if he had resigned when the government started the process to consult section 7 of RBI Act, which would have empowered the government to issue directions to RBI.”

Sinha while criticising Modi said that generally Prime Minister is “first among equals” in the parliament but the current situation is that he is the “boss”.

Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his statement after the results were out on Tuesday, Sinha said, “The Gandhi scion made a responsible statement and after the results, now BJP leaders will think twice to call him pappu.”

