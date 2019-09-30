e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Monday Musings: Does Pune have the will to deal with river, canal encroachments?

Merely cleaning drains and repairing the roads as a pre-monsoon activity is not going to suffice anymore. Will the civic administration clear the encroachments on the rivers, streams and canals of the city as a sound preventive measure for the next monsoon?

pune Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:18 IST
Abhay Vaidya
Abhay Vaidya
Hindustan Times, Pune
Aftermath of flash floods in Gururaj society, Satara road in Pune, on Thursday.
Aftermath of flash floods in Gururaj society, Satara road in Pune, on Thursday.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The 2019 southwest monsoon, now on its return journey, has left a trail of death and destruction that has been truly unprecedented.

People, by the dozens, died in floods and wall collapses. Vehicles by the hundreds were submerged, not just on the roads, but also in parking lots. Entire slums and ground floor flats were inundated with dirty flood water and sludge.

And, in one of the worst monsoon-related emergencies in the city, the basement, lower basement and ground floor of the eight-storeyed Jupiter Hospital in Baner were waterlogged this season. Consequently, power had to be shut down and as many as 108 patients had to be shifted to other hospitals.

As was acknowledged by the hospital authorities, of the 108 patients, 30 were critical, which included 10 children. Imagine the agony of patients from the higher floors who had to be brought down by the stairs and then shifted to other hospitals.

Much of the destruction was centered around the Ambil odha, the natural stream (stream) that runs through localities such as Aryaneshwar, Parvati and Sahakarnagar. This natural stream overflowed with water, flooding the areas on either side and washing away cars and people, forcefully.

Agreed that the rainfall- of 100 mm in a matter of four hours- that occurred on the night of September 25 was unusually intense. But, the series of tragedies that have shaken up Pune this monsoon cannot be blamed on this rainfall.

What explains the death and destruction caused by the collapse of retaining walls and boundary walls? Did they give in easily because of substandard construction? After all, boundary walls are meant to be just markers- so why take the trouble of constructing them with all the necessary specifications? Is this the reason why they give in so easily?

On September 18 itself, exactly a week before the latest floods, this newspaper had highlighted how a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) report prepared by a five-member committee had pointed out that encroachments on the rivers flowing through Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad had reduced the discharge carrying capacity of the rivers.

This committee was formed under the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and on August 21, Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao along with other officials, visited the encroachment sites.

Rao also blamed the encroachments in the Ambil Odha for the flooding that happened last week, as did former Pune municipal commissioner Mahesh Zagade who categorically described the overflowing of canals and streams due to heavy rain on the “municipal administration’s sin”. He called the civic administration “insensitive” and said that encroachments on various canals and natural streams in Pune city were the result of the illegal alterations allowed to favour building and road construction projects in the city.

He cited the flooding in Bavdhan and Baner areas in 2010, which, a field examination revealed, had occurred due the tampering with natural streams and canals of the Ram Nadi.

Zagade had even proposed appointing a committee headed by a high court judge to fix responsibility for tampering with the water bodies and streams in the city; but nothing happened.

The verdict is clear: High intensity rainfall due to climate change cannot be blamed entirely for the death and destruction that is happening during the monsoon. Merely cleaning drains and preparing the roads as a pre-monsoon activity is not going to suffice anymore.

Do the politicians of Pune and the civic administration have the will to clear the encroachments on the rivers, streams and canals of the city? Will Pune forget the nightmare once the monsoon season is over? Or will we see some strong action as a sound preventive measure for the next monsoon, and the one after that? Watch this space for updates from time to time.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:18 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News