Monday Musings: Women’s empowerment must begin in our homes

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:20 IST

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we asked four prominent women achievers and leaders from the city for their thoughts on what should be expected from men to make life better for women in the country.

Each one of them, without exception, said that women’s empowerment has to begin at home.

With rapidly changing times and technological advancement, women have made great strides in all fields today. Be it space and missile technology; industry, entrepreneurship and business; education, social work and information technology…right down to driving trucks, buses and autorickshaws.

The women of our country made us immensely proud recently when the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement paved the way for permanent commission for women officers in the Army. These officers will be now eligible for command posting, the court ruled.

While these are the big changes taking place in our country, what exactly is the situation at home? Here’s what our women leaders themselves had to say:

Renu Sharma, the first woman DRM (divisional railway manager) in the Central Railways, posted presently in Pune said irrespective of the high achievements of a woman in the outside world, in most Indian homes, a woman’s opinion is secondary to that of her husband or the elderly males in the family. They can take a major decision only with the consent and agreement of their husband or father.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) noted, it’s important to educate the boys and men to empower their wives, sisters and other women in the family.

Yamini Joshi, the first woman divisional controller at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), heading Pune division- the largest in the state- had similar views. She noted that generally what happens in Indian society is that it is the elderly men in the family who tell the girl or the woman in the family to abide by their views.

In her view, it is the men who mostly take the decision for their daughters with regards to education, career choices or a life partner. “They don’t take the opinion of the woman.”

This is what clearly needs to change in Indian society.

Shaila Bootwala, principal, Abeda Inamdar Senior College spoke of how Muslim men need to contribute more to household chores. She noted that important changes were taking place in Muslim society; women were taking to education in a big way and there was greater support from the men. Along with this, it is important that husbands contribute to the household chores of their wives, she said.

This of course, applies to all Indian men, not just Muslims. Such a change in the mindset of men in Indian society would go a long way in making life better for Indian women.

