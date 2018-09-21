MoS flags off indigenously built defence systems in Talegaon

Subhash Bhamre, minister of state for defence, recently flagged off five different defence systems at Larsen & Toubro’s strategic systems complex (SSC) in Talegaon.

The systems and equipment flagged off include, Pinaka multi-rocket launcher system (MRLS) - state of the art, all-weather, long-range area dominance artillery system; Pinaka battery command post - a sheltered fire control systems for Pinaka MRLS; indigenously upgraded grad BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launcher - an all-weather, indirect-fire, field artillery equipment; short span bridging system (load class 70) – an engineering system; P7 heavy drop platform system - for para-dropping equipment and logistic support, in remote areas and bases from IL-76 aircrafts.

The minister affirmed keen support of the government to harness capabilities and capacities of public as well as private sector towards realising ‘Make in India’ goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhamre said, “I am extremely happy to see Prime Minister’s vision of Make in India getting realised here. The main theme of Make in India is indigenisation and I am even more happy that the platforms, weapon and engineering systems being built at this complex has an indigenous content of 70% - 98%, which is a phenomenal achievement.”

Jayant Patil, whole-time director (defence) and member of L&T board, added, “We have developed more than 250 products and systems till date, a third of these by partnering DRDO laboratories, of which more than 75 products/systems have been serially produced across our manufacturing facilities.”

The Pinaka systems, heavy drop platforms, and bridging systems were developed and realised by L&T over its long association with DRDO spanning nearly three decades, he added.

L&T’s journey in the defence sector started in the mid-1980s, as it partnered with the defence research and development organisation (DRDO) for the integrated guided missile development programme and with the Indian Navy in its quest towards indigenisation by developing range of equipment and systems for warships and submarine programmes.

