Moti John Hockey: Excellency to face FCI Pune in summit clash

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Pune beat Pune City Line Boys (PCLB) 4-1 in the first semi-final of Moti John memorial open invitational hockey tournament at Dhyan Chand poligras stadium, Pimpri on Saturday.

In the second semi-final of the tournament, Excellency Academy ensured a spot in the final by hammering Rovers Academy 7-3.

Ruben Kedari of Excellency opened the score at the very 2nd minute with the assistance from Ganesh Giri who had a long hit from right-out towards goalpost where Kedari’s gentle direction guided the ball into nets.

Rovers were back in the game in the 10th minute when Rahul Rasala cycled the ball from centre forward to left-in where Preneet Naik had a chance to hit the ball into nets equalising the score 1-1.

It was Devendra Walmiki at the 12th minute with an amazing intercept forwarded the ball to centre forward Arman Qureshi scoring 2-1 against Rovers Academy.

Fight back continued from Rovers in the 14th minute when Rahul Rasala cycled from left-in to baseline and passed in front of goalpost where his brother Aditya Rasala helped his team to level the score 2-2.

A nice game of hockey was also seen from Affan Yousf of Excellency who scored on a penalty corner.

While injecting penalty corner Yousf drifted the ball nicely to Kedari who gave a nice pass to Sharik Shaikh, making it a clean and easy shot into the nets.

The score by the end of half-time was 3-2.

The second half was dominated by Excellency players with five goals into the nets, including two from Yuvraj Walmiki in 38th and 58th minute, Aniket Muthaya in 48th minute, Devendra Walmiki and Ganesh Giri in 60th minute helping Excellency to win 8-3.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 17:07 IST