MPCB’s Pune division shuts down 43 industries for violating pollution norms

The Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB), Pune division, has shut down 43 factories (chemical, manufacturing and pharmaceutical) and served show cause notices to 135 companies from various sectors in the period between March 2017 and May 2018 for violating pollution norms and causing damage to the environment.

It also demanded an explanation from 192 other companies as to why operations should not be shut down for violating pollution norms. Chemical, manufacturing and pharmaceutical units make up the list of firms that have come under the scanner.

Shop licenses next target

Environment minister of Maharashtra, Ramdas Kadam, on Tuesday announced that shop licences will be cancelled if any banned plastic material is found in the shop premises. He said,“We want to make it more stringent by cancelling shop licenses if they are found in possession of banned plastic.

MPCB had received complaints from residents, civic activists against more than 350 companies for violating pollution norms between March 2017 and May 2018. MPCB conducted an inspection of all companies against which complaints were received in the above mentioned period.“We have shut down certain industries for violations under water (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1974 and the air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981.

We had observed that many companies were not treating waste water and were releasing it directly into the river, among other violations,” said SD Gandhe, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region. MPCB is likely to shut down more companies in November as notices have already been issued to them, said Gandhe.Action is also being taken by MPCB against factories and manufacturing units which have failed to install effluent treatment plants.

Jani candies in Mundhwa shut down

On September 18, 2018, MPCB issued a closure notice to Jani candies and toffees in Mundhwa, following complaints from residents that the company was wilfully violating water and air pollution norms and was operating without obtaining the consent of the pollution board.

The residents said that there was no treatment facility available to manage the effluent released from the company and was discharged into the local body drainage without being treated and posed a serious health hazard to people living in the vicinity.

The pollution control board requested the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) to stop water supply and the Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited to stop electricity supply to the company.

Pollution norms

MPCB shut down these industries for violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

1) The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act was enacted in 1974 to provide for the prevention and control of water pollution, and for the maintaining or restoring of wholesomeness of water in the country. The main objectives of the Water Act are to provide for prevention, control and abatement of water pollution and the maintenance or restoration of the wholesomeness of water. It is designed to assess pollution levels and punish polluters.

2) The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 an Act of the Parliament of India to control and prevent air pollution in India. An Act to provide for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution, for the establishment, with a view to carrying out the aforesaid purposes, of Boards, for conferring on and assigning to such Boards powers and functions relating thereto and for matters connected therewith.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:44 IST