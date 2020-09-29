MSEDCL shields dangerous transformers with iron covers after two explosions

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:12 IST

Two transformer explosions within a span of 22 days in Pimpri-Chinchwad have finally woken up the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) as they commence the work of placing iron boxes over 300 open transformers.

Three persons including an infant were killed on September 6 when a transformer blew up at Rajwada, Indrayaninagar, Bhosari.

On September 25, a transformer explosion was reported next to the MSEDCL Kharalwadi branch office at Ajmera, Masulkar colony, Pimpri where no one was hurt.

From Tuesday, the work of placing an iron box over the transformers has begun in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Among the 300 transformers, 200 are placed on electric poles and 100 of them on cement concrete blocks.

The MSEDCL has also taken up the work of cleaning the premises where transformers are placed as most of the transformers are covered in green due to creeper plants and shrubs.

In an effort to keep the maintenance work at the transformers on track year-round, the MSEDCL has signed contracts with 19 agencies in PCMC which will provide skilled engineers, employees and manpower.

“These steps will ease down the load of MSEDCL and the work will be managed in better flow,” said Nishikant Raut, public relation officer, MSEDCL.

Putting an end to encroachment

The MSEDCL in coordination with the PCMC will be taking action against illegal houses and shops which have come up near the transformers.

“Many people have set up shops and started small businesses near the transformers which are illegal and the MSEDCL will be taking action against all of them. Our officers have collected data regarding where the encroachment has taken place,” added Raut.

According to Raut, an iron cover will help in avoiding sparking which is caused due to oil leakage and transformers will remain protected from changing climatic conditions.

Fear of explosion

Jayshree Nikam, a resident of Masulkar colony, Ajmera, Pimpri welcomed the decision to cover the transformers with iron shields.

“We are lucky the explosion did not injure anybody at Masulkar colony. Even after four days, covers have not been placed over transformers,” Nikam said.

Prakash Shah, a resident of Masulkar colony, Ajmera, Pimpri said his building is very close to the transformers.

“The MSEDCL office is next to the transformer, in spite of that such explosion happens which is ridiculous,” Shah said.

Box

MSEDCL division in PCMC: Pimpri Circle; Bhosari Circle

Pimpri Circle: 2,884 transformers

Bhosari Circle: 3,173 transformers

Among the total 6057 transformers, 2,299 are in closed rooms; 3,758 at public places.