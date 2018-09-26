MSRTC bus stand at Shivajinagar to be shifted temporarily to facilitate underground metro work

The Maharashtra state road transport corporation’s (MSRTC) bus stand at Shivajinagar will soon be shifted temporarily to another location to facilitate the underground metro station work.

Pramod Ahuja, Maharashtra metro rail corporation (Maha-Metro) officer who is in charge of the underground metro rail, said, “Maha-Metro discussed with the MSRTC officers in Mumbai last week and got the nod to temporarily shift the MSRTC bus stand. Two sites were suggested for the bus stand, one at Mula road and other at Sangamwadi.”

Ahuja added, “Once the MSRTC finalises the spot, Maha-Metro will make the necessary arrangements for the bus stand before starting the metro station work at Shivajinagar.”

The Shivajinagar metro station would be underground while the other modes will be on ground level. Maha-Metro will require two to three months to complete the work at Shivajinagar junction.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 16:44 IST