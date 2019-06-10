Multiplex samosa-supplier gets closure notice from FDA, Pune

Food and drug administration (FDA), Pune, issued a closure notice to MK Enterprises at Kharalwadi, on Saturday.

MK Enterprises supplies samosas to Inox, PVR, and E-Square multiplexes in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Officials found that the establishment was not following norms prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner FDA, Pune, said, “In the surprise raid conducted by the department, it was found that MK Enterprises was using oil for more than three times for the preparation of samosas.”

“Such samosas were sold at Inox, PVR, E-Square multiplexes in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” added Deshmukh.

“MK Enterprises failed to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen. Our officers found there were no proper health records of employees working in the kitchen,” he said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:35 IST