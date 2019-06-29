Muslim community organises protest in Pune against mob lynching

At least 1,000 protesters from the Muslim community in the city held a protest at the district collectorate on Friday and demanded action against the recent mob lynching incident in Jharkhand.

Tabrez Ansari, 24, who hailed from Jharkhand and worked in Pune, was victim of a mob lynching incident that took place in his hometown on June 17. He was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob on suspicion of theft. Ansari succumbed to injuries on June 22.

The deceased had gone to his hometown when the incident took place. “Strict action should be taken against those who take part in mob lynching crimes,” said Anjum Inamdar, social activist, adding that the Muslim community should be protected under the Atrocity Act.

“I feel that the Modi government has failed in stopping mob lynching incidents across the country and especially against Muslims. The government should accept their failure and step down from power,” Inamdar said.

The protest rally was organised by Inamdar with the support of secular organisations like Mulniwasi Muslim Manch, Bhim Army, Vanchit Aghadi, Lok Shashan Andolan, AIMIM, Sambhaji Brigade and Republican Yuva Morcha.

A letter stating their demands and signed by 942 protesters was handed over to Jayashree Katare, resident deputy collector, at the collectorate.

Another protester Iqbal Khan (29) said, “There have been more than 250 cases of lynching against minorities. We are living in a democratic country, so why are we targeted? We demand immediate action.”

Carrying posters of I am also Tabrez, and stop mob lynching, more than 1,000 Muslims gathered outside the district collector’s building, near Pune station, to voice their demands.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 16:32 IST