‘My first experience go karting was terrifying’ says Pune boy, Arafath Sheikh

A Bishop school, Camp student, Arafath Sheikh is the youngest Indian go kart driver to participate in an international race. The seven-year-old has trained to participate in the professional 2 stroke karting. The Punekar started karting at the age of 4 when his father took him for a casual go karting session. Arafath says, “My first coach is my father Sayeed Sheikh, who is a motorsports driver and has won many podiums in various formats of 4 - wheel racing in India.”

Arafath Sheikh (HT PHOTO)

Arafath’s debut in racing was on October 26 at the round 2 IAME X30 UAE series. A surprise for the young boy turned out to be an exciting experience. “We had gone for a holiday and my dad surprised me by enrollingme for the IAME X30 Bambino championship UAE series. I am now driving for factory team of IAME X30 Rak track team. I had a good competition with many experienced drivers including last year’s champion from Oman (Shonal Kunimal) of my category. It was my first race with the experienced grid and I secured P-2 for my first ever race, in the race 2 I secured fifth position and in race 3 I secured fourth position. I came fourth for the round 2 of IAME X30 bambino category.”

Sheikh is now focused on Round 3 which will take place on November 23 in Muscat and is also preparing for Dubai-O-Plate to be held on January 18 and 19, 2019.

Sharing his first time on a go kart track, Sheikh reveals how he was scared and terrified with the experience. “My first kart experience was in Kharadi, Indikarting- Rayo Racing. My dad made me sit in the kart after making a few modifications to it and he taught me how to steer,brake and throttle operations. First I was not scared to sit in the kart as I thought it was fun. However, after I took it for a lap, I came out crying because of vibrations and noise of the kart.”

Fortunately, his father stood strong and got him to continue doing it. “I am thankful that my dad did not let me give up.”

Total laps till date

Pune(550 mtr) :- 3000+ laps

Mumbai (650 mtr):- 500+ laps

Rak Track (UAE)(1200 mtr):- 200+ laps

Race Coaches

India: Saurav Bandyopadhyay

UAE: Maxi Czyszek

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:42 IST