Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Bail order on Vikram Bhave application on Aug 17

Additional sessions judge Ravindra Pandey will deliver his order on the bail application of Vikram Bhave, an associate of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar on August 17 in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

The court heard the arguments of defence lawyer Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi on Tuesday.

Punalekar, along with his aide Vikram Vinay Bhave, were arrested based on an alleged confessional statement by Sharad Kalaskar, who has been named in a CBI chargesheet as one of the two shooters who killed Dabholkar. Kalaskar had allegedly issued the statement to the Karnataka special investigation team (SIT) investigating journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. Punalekar is currently out on bail.

Advocate Ichalkaranjikar pointed out that there were variations in the chargesheet against the accused and the confessional statement was recorded between October 2018 and February 2019.

“The accused (Punelekar) has been let off on bail and he has served half of his sentence. The recce and pachanama regarding the same has been done in presence of officials. He should not be released on bail,” Suryavanshi stated in his submission before the court.

During the earlier hearing, advocate Subhash Jha, in the presence of advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and a team of other lawyers, presented an argument in favour of granting bail to Punalekar. While Punalekar was absent in court, special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi and additional superintendent of police RK Singh of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were present.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also informed the Pune court that it has obtained the necessary clearance from the state environment ministry to conduct a search operation in the Arabian Sea to find out the weapon used to assassinate rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. A foreign company has been given a contract to conduct the operation . It may be recalled that Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne men while returning home from a morning walk near Omkareshwar temple on August 20, 2013.

