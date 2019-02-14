National cycling championship: Pune cyclists Ranawade, Angre win medals for Maharashtra

Anjali Ranawade of Maharashtra was the city’s lone gold medal winner on the second day of the 64th National School Cycling championship held at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Friday.

The 17-year-old recorded a time of 3 minutes 04.857 seconds in the girls under-17 2km individual pursuit event to end her cycling competition with a gold medal in both the track and road events.

Her progress has been so remarkable that she has already received a call for the national camp, only four months after she began cycling.

Also, in her first national-level event, she managed to win gold medals in the track event and also in the time trials on the road.

“This has been a surprise for me as I did not think I was that good and it is all thanks to my coaches for the support they’ve shown in me. After this, I will now go for the national camp in a few months and am hoping to represent the country in the near future,” said Ranawade

Omkar Angre, another gold medal hope for the city, fell just short at the final hurdle in the boys under-19 4km individual pursuit event.

After finishing in the second spot on Tuesday, many were expecting Angre to come up with the tools in the finale but he just fell short, losing out to Vishwajit Singh of Punjab.

The 18-year-old suffered a life-threatening injury at Wadgaon last year as he became unconscious after he was hit by a bus, but his spirit towards the sport did not die and he has redeemed himself with silvers in the individual pursuit and time trial events.

“I am delighted by this medal, even though it is a silver and I’m also glad that I could win it for my parents who are working hard every day. In fact, they weren’t too comfortable letting me cycle again after the accident but I told them that I would win a medal and do them proud. I was on complete bed rest for two months but now it all seems worth the wait,” said Angre

There were two medals for Maharashtra in the girls under-14 individual pursuit as Sanury Lopes (3 minutes 23.509 seconds) and Zaina Peerkhana (3 minutes 35.828 seconds) settled for gold and bronze respectively.

Results

Boys under 14 - 2km individual pursuit - Arnav Shri (Jharkhand) - 2 min. 49.986, Narayan Mahto (Jharkhand) - 2 min. From 48.50, Chirayush Patwardhan (Telangana) - 2 min. From 58.636

Girls under 14 - 2km individual pursuit - Sanury Lopes (Maharashtra) - 3 Min. 23.50 9, Tara Minz (Jharkhand) - 3 min. 35.0 9 4, Zaina Peerkhana (Maharashtra) - 3 min. 35.828

Boys under 17 - 2km individual pursuit - K Bishan Singh (Manipur) - 2 min. 41.813, Arshad Faridi (Delhi) - 2 min. 46.17 C., Rohit Patole (Maharashtra) - 2 mins. 41 848

Girls under 17 - 2km individual pursuit - Anjali Ranawade (Maharashtra) - 3 min. 04.857, Naorum Chanu (Delhi) - 3 min. 11.0 9 1 sec., Enerita Goraya (Punjab) - 3 min. 07.376

Boys under 19 - 4km individual pursuit - Vishwajit Singh (Punjab) - Onkar Angre (Maharashtra) - T. Namgyal (Delhi).

Girls under 19 - 3km individual pursuit - Sahana Kudiganur (Karnataka), Anish Saharan (Punjab), Juhi Kantharia (Gujarat).

