National Science Day: Institutes open their gates for young minds

In commemoration of the National Science Day on Thursday, different science research institutes of the city opened their gates to students and public to introduce them to the current advances of scientific research. The day is celebrated in India to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman on the same day in 1928.

One of the prominent scientific centres, especially for school students, Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre (MESC), innovated Pune’s first Innovation Hub on Wednesday. Present at the function, prominent scientist JB Joshi said, "GDP of any country is directly proportional to innovative ability. Villagers are facing a lot of problems. To solve those problems innovation is needed. Only Innovation with value addition can give sustainable solutions for such problems of society.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, director of Inter University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Somak Raychaudhury was present at the 2-day inter school project competition at MESC. Speaking at the event to encourage more students to join the world of science, he said, “There is no prototype for us, scientists. Anybody can become one. Students should be fun to learn and that is exactly how students today need to be taught science.” Over 60 projects were exhibited on Tuesday and Wednesday by students at the competition ranging from an automatic vending machine, wireless charger, home-made egg incubator, earthquake alert alarm, etc.

At Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, which is one among the many prominent research centers observed an open day with a number of activities, including a lecture by Prof. Anil K. Bhowmick, who is a professor of Eminence and Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) Chair Professor, Rubber Technology Center, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Delivering a lecture on ‘Sustainable Materials in the Polymer Industry: Science and Technology’, Bhowmick explained the environmental mega trends which are in the limelight of entire globe focusing on the global concerns related to sustainability.

"Chemistry for the next generation is going to be changed. Sustainability is a buzz word in the technology development and industry.Many technologies and processes are in the path towards the adaptation of sustainable materials. It is expected to replace 30 percent of the petroleum by biofuels by 2025 emphasizing on the other alternatives. There is huge interest in this field from aviation and other industries,” said Bhowmick.

The day, eventually conluded for some with picturesque skywatching session at Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and IUCAA.