National trade fair in Pune from Feb 24-26

pune

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:44 IST

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in association with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Institute (Mumbai), Ministry of MSME, Government of India will organise the National Trade Fair cum National Vendor Development programme from February 24-26 at Auto Cluster premises, Chinchwad.

The broad theme of the event is advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles and e-mobility, innovation and startups, vendor development with defence and public sector undertakings.

Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA, said, “Manufacturing, which is currently at 16%-17%, is important for the economy and should be 20 to 25 per cent. Currently, the GDP growth rate has reduced and we feel that with this event, it will make an impact on growth and employment.”

Explaining the benefits of the event, Deepak Karandikar, vice-president, MCCIA said, “We want MSME’s to try out different opportunities to display products/services in sectors like defence, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, innovation and startups to bring out innovative products and concepts.”

He also added that there will be an interaction with product/service providers in segments like process optimisation, productivity improvement and IT. Joint ventures and commercialisation opportunities for innovators and startup companies, awareness on product/outsourcing requirements, quality requirements, vendor development process of large companies and PSUs and awareness about new technologies available in the market, future business development opportunities, regulatory framework and such other aspects will be discussed.