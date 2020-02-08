e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / National trade fair in Pune from Feb 24-26

National trade fair in Pune from Feb 24-26

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in association with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Institute (Mumbai), Ministry of MSME, Government of India will organise the National Trade Fair cum National Vendor Development programme from February 24-26 at Auto Cluster premises, Chinchwad.

The broad theme of the event is advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles and e-mobility, innovation and startups, vendor development with defence and public sector undertakings.

Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA, said, “Manufacturing, which is currently at 16%-17%, is important for the economy and should be 20 to 25 per cent. Currently, the GDP growth rate has reduced and we feel that with this event, it will make an impact on growth and employment.”

Explaining the benefits of the event, Deepak Karandikar, vice-president, MCCIA said, “We want MSME’s to try out different opportunities to display products/services in sectors like defence, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, innovation and startups to bring out innovative products and concepts.” 

He also added that there will be an interaction with product/service providers in segments like process optimisation, productivity improvement and IT. Joint ventures and commercialisation opportunities for innovators and startup companies, awareness on product/outsourcing requirements, quality requirements, vendor development process of large companies and PSUs and awareness about new technologies available in the market, future business development opportunities, regulatory framework and such other aspects will be discussed.

top news
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News