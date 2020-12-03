e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / NCP chief Pawar cites concerns over Rahul Gandhi’s lack of ‘consistency’

NCP chief Pawar cites concerns over Rahul Gandhi’s lack of ‘consistency’

pune Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Pune
In this photo from 2018, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in discussion with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Pawar has said Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency and expressed his concerns.
In this photo from 2018, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in discussion with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Pawar has said Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency and expressed his concerns. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s credentials as national leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he seems to lack “consistency” to some extent.

Pawar, an ally of the Congress, however, took exception to Barack Obama’s unflattering comments on the Congress leader.

Pawar was being interviewed by Lokmat Media chairman and former MP Vijay Darda.

When asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader, Pawar said, “There are some questions in this regard. There seems to be less consistency.

Obama, in his recently published memoir, has said that the Congress leader appeared to be like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject.

Asked about this, Pawar said it was not necessary that we should accept everybody’s view.

“I can say anything about the leadership in our country. But I will not talk about the leadership in another country. One should maintain that limit....I think Obama crossed that limit,” he said.

Asked about the Congress’s future and if Rahul Gandhi was becoming a “hurdle” for the party, Pawar said the leadership of any party depends on what kind of acceptance he or she has within the organisation.

“Though I had differences with (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and the family, even today Congressmen have a sense of affection for the Gandhi-Nehru family,” the NCP chief, who quit the Congress over the leadership issue two decades ago, said. PTI SPK KRK KRK

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In