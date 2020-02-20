e-paper
NDRF recovers body from Bhima, three days after man reported missing

pune Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:32 IST
A team of deep divers of the National disaster response force (NDRF), on Thursday, recovered the body of a man who had drowned in Bhima river three days ago,.

The deceased man has been identified as Nikhil Holam, 28, a resident of Shirapur village in Daund. He had drowned in the stretch of Bhima river that passes through Malthan village in Daund area of Pune district. He was missing since the evening of February 17, said officials.

“The deep diving team of five BN NDRF, Pune conducted search operation and recovered the dead body of the youth on Thursday at 2.45 pm,” read a statement from NDRF.

“He had a head injury and prima facie it looks like a case of murder. The man was in a boat with five others to mine sand from the river illegally. Further investigation is required to ascertain other details. We are in the process of registering a case of murder,” said police inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station.

His body has sent to Daund government hospital for post mortem.

