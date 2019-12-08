‘Need to reconstruct image of police in Indian media’

pune

The Indian police officials have been portrayed in bad light by media and films. There is an urgent need to reconstruct this image by highlighting the sacrifices and contributions made by the police officials for the country, said G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, on Sunday at the Centre for Police Research, Pashan.

The minister was attending the National Police Conference at Pashan where he also laid a wreath to honour the memories of the police officials killed in the state.

“The Union government has reconstructed the National Police War Memorial, Delhi, where contributions of the police force has been rewritten for the cause of the nation. Everyone must make it a point to visit it when they are in Delhi. The government plans to construct memorials at district headquarters that currently do not have one,” said Reddy.

Referring to cases where the police showed lapse in judgement, Reddy added that the tendency to paint the entire police department in bad light is wrong. He further said that the national police conference in Pune was a success.