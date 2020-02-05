New education policy to expose students to more practical projects, assignments, says Jere

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:25 IST

To reform our education system a new policy will be introduced soon, which will expose students to more practical projects and assignments, said Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer (CIO) at Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.

“Recently, a study was undertaken by the Stanford University on problem-solving, cognitive and design-thinking skills of our students, who were compared with the Russians and the Chinese. The results, however, were not as good as our students fared poorly when it came to problem-solving skills. That is because of our grade and exam-based education system, which needs a change. To reform our education system, we will introduce a new education policy soon, which will give a huge impetus on projects and assignments and everything will be done practically by the students themselves,” said Jere.

He was speaking at the award ceremony of the First Tech Challenge (FTC) competition organised by InfinityX Tech Systems held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge – Balewadi on Sunday. He was present as the chief guest of the event.

At least 47 teams of various schools from cities including Pune, Satara, Jalna, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Rajkot and Bengaluru participated in FTC 2019 - 20 India Championship. During the event, students in the age group of 12-18 years assembled robots on the theme of ‘Skystone’, based on the Star Wars movie theme of building a city in space.