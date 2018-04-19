New features introduced in IISER entrance exam across the country

All the centres ofIndian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), across the country, have adopted a number of reforms for the entrance examinations this year in order to make the process more transparent.

As part of these reforms, a carbon sheet will be provided to the students along with the optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheet, to allow them to have a record of all the answers they mark during the test.

“After the examinations, most of the answers written are forgotten by the students and the complaints that arrive after the results are declared increase confusion. This will provide a ready proof of whatever answers they might be writing in the test, eliminating any scope, whatsoever, for confusion and doubts. It will enhance the transparency of the procedure,” said Arvind Natu, senior professor at IISER, Pune. This rule will be applicable for the first time in seven centres of IISER across the country.

This decision, along with a few more, was taken last month during a meeting of the management committee members of the IISER centres.

Another prominent change is the introduction of admission opportunity to foreign students. Starting this year, till the next academic year, foreign students qualifying the JEE-advanced test will be able to sit for the entrance examination of IISER. As per the criteria, these students need to score below the rank of 10,000 to be eligible for the test.

“This decision was meant to open the doors to diversity on campuses and encourage a holistic network of scientific global research, into the centres,” added Natu.

In addition to this, IISER, Bhopal, has taken the decision to introduce two new courses, in engineering and economics, for the students coming in the next academic year.“IISER, Bhopal, will be providing a four-year course forbachelor of science (BS) in economics and five-year course in engineering. While the former has an intake of 30 students, the later is around 60 students,” said Natu. On an experiment basis, these courses will be carried out alongside the courses in basic sciences.