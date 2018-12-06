New tab worth Rs74,000 for PCMC mayor sparks controversy in Pune

A row has kicked off over Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) purchasing a new Apple tablet for Rahul Jadhav, mayor, Pimpri -Chinchwad.Opposition parties alleged that wastage of public fund for self interest.

According to opposition, National Congress party(NCP), tablet has been purchased from Univax Marketing company using civic body fund.“Standing committee approved the expenditure of ₹74,000 after the purchase of tablet on Tuesday. No public servant is allowed to purchase any electronic gadget for their personal use from the public fund and there is no need of costly tablet,” said Datta Sane, leader of opposition.

Earlier citing cost cutting and inadequacy of budget PCMC had cut down on various sundry expenses such as flower, publishing of PCMC dairy,colour invitation card to name a few and these moves were welcomed by the common people as well as opposition parties.However ruling party BJP in PCMC has once again upset the opposition as well as the public after the purchase of the tablet.

On this issue Mayor Rahul Jadhav clarified that, tablet was purchased as per rules and regulations,and there was no violation of any sort.“Civic body offers this facility to every corporator.As far as price is concerned,I have purchased an advanced model as it will be utilised in various smart city projects.” Jadhav also informed that,he is ready to return the tablet at any given time.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on this controversy, Mamata Gaikwad , standing committee chairman informed that,there were no any violation of any rule while purchasing the tablet for the mayor.“We had sanctioned amount earlier and then purchasing formalities had been conducted,”said Gaikwad.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 16:46 IST