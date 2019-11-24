NIBM annex residents in despair over accident-prone road, PMC assures action to end 10-year plaint

pune

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 19:26 IST

There has been an increase in the number of road accidents near Anandvan Park at NIBM annex over the past two years. A total of 20 accidents in 2018 and 25 accidents in 2019 have taken place on that stretch. Residents allege that faulty construction of a wall at the spot by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has rendered the slope to become highly accident-prone.

The slope has become a virtual death trap for motorists with cars and two-wheelers meeting accidents at the spot regularly, alleged residents. The entire stretch has cement and concrete deposits, which makes commuting difficult.

According to the PMC administration, the slope has to be reduced by at least 10 feet to make it motorable and the total expenditure pegged for repairing the road is Rs 2 crore. The road connects Anandvan Park to Mohammadwadi, Undri, NIBM and Hadapsar. It is regarded as a crucial transport link by the city police. PMC, however, has assured that necessary steps will be taken to minimise the inconvenience of residents. PMC road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “All necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the problems of the citizens are resolved at the earliest, PMC was in the process of preparing an integrated plan for the entire road stretch and therefore, action was not taken earlier.”

A visit to the spot revealed that the tar has been completely worn out by trucks carrying concrete/cement. Cement which falls from the truck onto the road, mixes with the water falling from the tankers and solidifies, giving the road rough ridges. Cars and two-wheelers, which regularly use the road stretch, have been experiencing failure in the brake systems and clutch.

Narayan Lonkar, a social worker working in the area, said,“We have asked the PMC to remove the cement deposits and fix the dangerous spot with paver blocks. We are taking all possible steps to resolve the issue soon.”

Daljeet Goraya, director, NIBM citizens watch group, said, “We complained about the issue ten years ago and the PMC road and buildings department ignored the complaint. This is a dangerous road and PMC has no regard for the lives of the citizens. We had written to PM Narendra Modiin January 2018demanding an FIR against the PMC for endangering the lives of the residents. We have also demanded compensation to be paid to the accident victims who were involved in mishaps at the spot and strict action must be taken against cement concrete trucks and water tankers who are destroying the road,” he said.