NIRF rankings: Mixed bag for Pune’s educational institutes

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released by President Ramnath Kovind on Monday. While some institutions have moved up the ladder in terms of ranking, others have seen a slight dip, according to the report released.

While Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) got the 10th rank in the university category, Symbiosis International University got 56th place and Bharati Vidyapeeth deemed university got 62nd place. Symbiosis International University was in 44th place in 2018 and has slipped by 12 ranks. Bharti Vidyapeeth was in the 66 place in 2018 and has improved its rankings. D Y Patil Vidyapeeth has moved from 52nd place in 2018 to 46th place, now.

The Symbiosis group of institutions has achieved good rankings in the other categories. Symbiosis Law College got 7th rank in the law category and the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management has got 20th rank.

In the engineering colleges category, College of Engineering, Pune has moved from 45th rank in 2018 to 49th rank in 2019. “We have to climb up, work hard and move up the ladder. COEP has the potential. So, we would be focussing on our strengths now to get higher rankings for the next year.” said Professor Dr B B Ahuja, director, COEP.

In the college category, Fergusson College moved from 19th place in 2018 to 27th place in 2019. On the rankings, Ravindra Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, said, “ We are happy with the NIRF rankings as we have been consistent in our performance throughout the year ,but many other things like number of vacant teaching positions, reduced number of foreign students and number of research projects, have affected our rankings this year. We will focus on these areas.”

These rankings, given out of 100, are released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) based on various parameters like research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, teaching learning resources and graduation outcomes.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:58 IST