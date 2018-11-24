No entry to Noble hospital Pune, without helmet

The compulsive helmet rule will come into effect from January 1, 2019 and many hospitals are expressing their support for the cause of wearing helmet for a safe bike ride but the citybased Noble hospital has started the safe ride initiative, almost five years back.

The Noble hospital not only counselled people about the use of helmets, but also made it compulsory for its staff and its visitors who entered the premises.

Giving details about the same, Dr HK Sale, director of the hospital said, “This is the first hospital in Pune to initiate ‘safe ride’ and emphasis on helmets. We started this initiative way back in 2013 and did not allow any person or staff member to enter or park in the premises if they were not using a helmet. We also conduct workshops in offices, companies, schools and hospitals to educate people about how brain injury can lead to a lot of physical disabilities and dependency.”

Accidents will happen but one can control the impact of the accident by protecting one’s head with a helmet, said Dr Sale.

Sale reveals that 10 people are rushed to the hospital everyday due to two-wheeler accidents. “Most of the cases mainly come from Solapur highway, Ahmednagar highway and Magarpatta Road, near Seasons Mall as they are the busy roads,” he said.

Dr Vishal Chaudhry, head of the trauma department at Noble hospital said, “The accident victims are between 20 and 40 years and most of the time, they are the sole bread winners. Such accidents lead to a lot of trouble not only for patients but also for the family. Draining of finances is another factor. Most of the acci-

dents happen due to rash driving and can be avoided.”

Chaudhry also said, “We see 10 accident cases in a day and operate on 30 to 50 cases every month. Majority of the accident victims are critical and are admitted to the ICU. Wearing helmet can reduce the impact of accident and people should understand that. Brain injury can be avoided f one is wearing a

helmet. Brain injury can lead to paralysis, fit, stroke, physical disability, lifelong dependency or other morbidities. Brain injury is life threatening. This makes us emphasise on the use of helmet while riding a bike.”

Other injuries that are commonly seen due to two wheeler accidents include, chest, abdomen injury and other orthopaedic injury, ended Chaudhry.

‘Fortunate to have survived’

Abhijeet Jadhav, 28, met with an accident on September 29 while he was travelling home from work. He works as an executive with Tata consultancy services.

“I was going home. It was raining heavily and I hit a tree on Mundhwa road. I survived the accident with a head injury, severe pelvic injury and knee dislocation. I was rushed to Noble hospital. Doctors said that if I was not wearing a helmet, I would have died on the spot. There were some bruises on the head even after wearing a helmet, ” he said.

Jadhav says that he is fortunate to have survived the accident as his wife and mother are dependent of him.

“I was admitted in Noble hospital for almost a month and underwent two surgeries on my pelvic area and right knee. Now I have been asked to rest till the month of January,” he added.

Jadhav said that his recent experience makes him urge everyone to use helmets while riding on a two-wheeler.

