No technical glitches, fully prepared for vaccination, says Pune admin after dry run

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:25 IST

The administration successfully completed its first dry run for Covid-19 vaccination wherein the software and the technical part involved in the vaccination process was put to test. The officials involved said that there were no technical glitches observed during the dry run.

The dry run was conducted in three sites at district hospital Aundh, primary health care centre, Maan and at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run Jijamata hospital.

After the dry run conducted the administration has now said that now they are fully prepared to administer vaccines for health care workers under the first phase.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, district civil surgeon, Aundh district hospital, said, “The dry run was to assess the preparedness of the administration in terms of the technical preparation. It is similar to the election process and includes the observation room. We have to verify the beneficiary’s Aadhar number and check if the name is enrolled on the app, then administer the vaccine and also update the daily doses used.”

A few doctors, however, said that the vaccination process might get delayed as it takes more time to verify the details and update the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application.

Co-WIN is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), an indigenously developed platform in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

One of the health officers from PMC said that the technical part in the vaccination drive is time-consuming and unnecessary. The office requesting anonymity said, “It is futile to update the data of each beneficiary and also vaccinating those as per scheduled appointment instead of a first come first serve basis. If someone misses their appointment then they have to reschedule their appointment which is a tedious process. Also, all the details have to be updated regularly on the app after every vaccination which will be technically difficult in case of thousands of beneficiaries.”

The state government in its letters to all district administrations wrote that the dry run was conducted to ensure physical verification of all proposed sites for the adequacy of space, logistical arrangements, internet connectivity, electricity, safety among others. Each session site must have separate entry and exit in a ‘three-room set-up’ (waiting room, vaccination room & observation room) with adequate space outside for awareness generation activities.

A total of 1.10 lakh health care workers in the district are eligible for vaccination in the first phase out of which 89,000 have registered on the Co-WIN application.