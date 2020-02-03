e-paper
No water supply on Feb 6 in Pune

pune Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:36 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced closure of water supply to the entire city on February 6 (Thursday) to undertake repair works.

The water supply will be restored on Friday, but with low pressure.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar issued the press statement announcing the water closure. “PMC has planned various electrical and engineering-related repair works at its all water treatment plants, including Parvati, Wadgaon, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar station, hence, necessitating the supply closure,” said Pawaskar.

The civic body has appealed to the residents to cooperate with the PMC during the water supply disruption.

Sena wants water supply in Lohegaon

The Shiv Sena on Monday held an agitation at the Pune Municipal Corporation and demanded water supply for Lohegaon area, which currently only receives municipal water supply at low pressure. Shiv Sena workers meet water department head Pawaskar and asked him to work to resolve the woes of the area residents.

