Home / Pune News / Non-essential shops in Pimpri-Chinhwad to stay open from 9am to 5pm on odd-even basis

Non-essential shops in Pimpri-Chinhwad to stay open from 9am to 5pm on odd-even basis

The order by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation states that if people do not follow social distancing rules then shops in non-containment zones will close down completely

pune Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:24 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hinudstan Times, Pune
A woman wears a mask as she walks past a closed shutter of a shop that displays lock at Kasba Peth in Pune.
A woman wears a mask as she walks past a closed shutter of a shop that displays lock at Kasba Peth in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

In Pimpri-Chinchwad non-essential shops will remain open from 9am to 5pm on odd and even formula in non-containment zones from Friday.

The area was under lockdown from July 14-July 23.

According to new orders issued by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the shops on the right side of the roads will remain open on even dates while shops on the left side will remain open on odd dates.

The order also states that if people do not follow social distancing rules then shops will close down completely.

Medical shops, home delivery of foods and e-commerce services will be allowed to function from 8 am to 10 pm. The passes issued by PCMC will be valid for people till July 31.

The tea shops which were open before July 14 have been ordered to shut down along with paan shops.

Manufacturing industries and IT companies have been permitted to function with 50 per cent of staff while all the government offices will be continuing working with 15 per cent staff. While it is compulsory to have 6 feet distance between two workers in shops.

In the containment zone, medical stores, banks, milk, vegetable, fruit shops and chicken and mutton shops will be allowed to function from 10 am to 2 pm.

PCMC police will continue to take strict action against people who will be not wearing face masks in public places and fine on spitting will also continue.

The civic body has also appealed to industries to continue work from home for whomsoever it is possible.

The action will be taken against people under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code who do not follow the guidelines. These orders will stay intact until the PCMC civic body issues next orders.

