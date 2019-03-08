Non-teaching strike in Pune affects HSC exams

At least 5,500 non-teaching staff members of more than 100 private colleges in the city are on an indefinite strike from Tuesday to press for various demands. The absence of non-teaching staff members is affecting the daily routine of colleges during the current exam period.

Currently, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams are going on in the state, while the practical exams for the second and third-year science students are also in progress. Also, hall tickets are being issued to students from graduation and postgraduate students, as they will soon answer their exams. In all these crucial works non-teaching staff members are involved.

Meanwhile, a major demand by the association is cancellation of a government resolution (GR) which blocks their salary benefits under ‘Ashwasit Pragati Yojana’ till November 2018.

The state-wide strike called by the Maharashtra Rajya Mahavidyalaya Sikshaketar Karamchari Sangh has participation of at least 45,000 non-teaching staff.

“From last two days we are not working in the college, and there are at least 150 non-teaching staff in Wadia college. The government resolution passed by the state government will affect thousands of non-teaching staff, so till it gets cancelled we will not work,” said Balasaheb Yadav, association member and lab assistant at Nowrosjee Wadia College.

Another association member Prakash Sable and non-teaching staffer at the Modern College Pune, said, “We are aware that the exam period is going on. Now, the crucial work of issuing hall tickets, conducting practical exams in the laboratories is done by the non-teaching staff. So before going on strike, we had done all the preparations so that students are not affected.”

“As the strike will continue, everyday problems for the college administration will increase and so the state government needs to take a decision about the issue soon,” added Sable.

On the other hand, students are having a tough time due to unavailability of non-teaching staff members. A student from SP College on condition of anonymity said, “While giving the practical exams, we need the help of the laboratory assistants to guide us in using different chemicals. It may affect our practical examination marks, so we hope that the strike ends soon.”

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:51 IST