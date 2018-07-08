Norms should be followed while building toilets on Pune forts, says Archaeological Survey of India

Welcoming the state government’s decision to build toilets on the forts in the state, Vilas Wahane, assistant director, state archaeological department, Pune, said that the authorities should follow certain norms before setting up the facility.

The official was reacting to the state government’s policy decision to build toilets on 51 forts of Maharashtra with the help from NGOs. Pune-based NGO Aharnisham has already shown interest in building toilets on two forts.

As per the records, Torna, Rajgad, Sinhagad, Korigad and Chakan forts that come under the archaeological department, Pune, do not have toilet facilities. However, considering the number of visitors, particularly women tourists, the government has taken a policy decision to build toilets.

“We had already put the proposal to build toilets on Rajgad fort and the application is likely to get sanctioned this year. It is good that the toilets are being built. The visitors would also appreciate the same. However, there are certain norms which should be followed while constructing the toilets,” Wahane said.

“First of all, it is necessary to identify the location of the toilets. It should not restrict the view of the fort, or hinder the ambience of the historical monument. The drainage facility and maintenance should also be checked. These toilets should be built in an urban way using concrete walls. It should be constructed in a manner that it merges with the historical building. Also, there should be an additional toilet facility at the base of the fort,” said Wahane.

It was revealed in February 2018 through a right to information (RTI) application that none of the state protected monuments had toilet facilities and it was embarrassing and unhygienic for women. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Medha Kulkarni had followed up the issue and raised questions in the monsoon session of the state legislature.