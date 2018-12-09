Oil companies invite applications for setting up 922 petrol pumps in Pune district

Oil companies have invited applications for setting up 922 petrol pumps in Pune district.While, India’s oil companies have invited entrepreneurs to set-up 55,000 petrol pumps pan India.

“The country’s largest oil companies have issued an advertisement for setting up about 922 petrol pumps in Pune district. Interested entrepreneurs may see the detailed advertisement and brochure available on website, www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in.The process of dealer selection has been simplified as the government has emphasised on ‘ease of doing business’. The initiative will create 9,000 jobs in Pune district, ” said Lokesh Singhal,sales manager at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

In a press conference held in Pune oil companies informed that, the eligibility norms have been relaxed this time and the retail outlet network in rural remote and far flung areas are also being expanded with the intention of reaching product with correct price at the rarest of the rare end.

Speaking more about simplification of process Mihir Joshi,Territory Manager (Retail) Pune, said,“For the first time computerised draw of lots/bid opening would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency in the system.”

Oil companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL),and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) decided to expand retail outlet network primarily to meet the growing fuel needs and convenience of customers in emerging markets like upcoming highways,agricultural pockets and industrial hubs.

Out of theses about 368 petrol pump dealerships have been offered by IOC followed by 280 dealerships by Hindustan Petroleum and 274 dealerships by Bharat Petroleum.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:04 IST