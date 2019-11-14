On Children’s Day marginalised kids narrate ordeal of poor working conditions

pune

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:33 IST

On the occasion of Children’s Day, at least 60 marginalised kids from different parts of the city gathered to narrate their ordeal of poor working conditions, which also deprives them of their educational rights.

The children narrated their stories on Wednesday, at Germany-based child rights organisation Terre Des Hommes, Nana peth. The kids who participated in the event mainly worked at construction sites, or as waste pickers and are from the nomadic tribe and other deprived communities.

The children at the meet came together to explain their situation collectively and also voice their claims for their rights. Some of them put up short theatre pieces, puppet shows and installations to tell their stories.

Representatives of the children also spoke at the press conference explaining their issues.

Khushi Bharadwaj from Wadgaonsheri spoke about water pollution and air pollution due to heavy traffic. Yashdeep Gaikwad recalled the flood and fire accidents and how their schools were converted to relief centres causing loss of school days, while garbage was a main issue for Chanchal Pawar.

Children’s version of the book ‘Status of Children’s Rights in India’ was also released at the event. The book is under process of being translated into Marathi so that it could reach a wider ridership.

Visitors from different NGOs in Pune and staff of Terre Des Hommes were present at the function.