Onboard Pune-Indore train, fake ticket inspector caught

An official travelling ticket inspector (TTI) caught a person impersonating as a travelling ticket inspector while he was extorting money from passengers who were travelling on the Pune-Indore Express on September 6.

A statement issued by the Central Railway Pune division (CRPD), said, “On September 6, passengers travelling on the Pune-Indore express train complained about an individual named Swapnil Pundalik who was extorting money from the passengers claiming to be a travelling ticket inspector .”

When Sunil Malusare, the official travelling ticket inspector was made aware of the incident, he immediately rushed to the coach where Pundalik was harassing the passengers and requested him to show his identity card, said officials.

However, when asked, Pundalik denied that he was an imposter. Kumar immediately informed the control room about the developments, post which the Kalyan railway police caught Pundalik, read the statement.

Pundalik has been booked under Section 154 of the CrPC Act and further inquiry is currently underway.

A similar incident took place on August 26 in the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind express. The official travelling ticket inspector had caught an imposter indulging in a similar practice of checking the tickets and extorting money from the passengers.

The railway administration has urged the passengers travelling in trains to be alert of such cases and immediately report to the official travelling ticket inspector or the Railway Protection Force deployed inside trains for patrolling.

