One injured, 8 vehicles damaged in multi-vehicle pile-up on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

One injured, 8 vehicles damaged in multi-vehicle pile-up on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

In November three people were killed and six others were injured in an accident at the same spot

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:19 IST
An autorickshaw driver was injured after the vehicle was hit by a sixteen-tyre truck leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up at Navale bridge on the bypass of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway Wednesday morning.

The injured man has been identified as Ashok Arjun Nagarkar (46), while the accused has been identified as Raosaheb Murlidhar Kute (39).

The injured was rushed to the hospital and currently is out of danger, traffic police stated.

At least eight vehicles were damaged in the accident and traffic was disrupted for over an hour following the accident, said officials of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Praveen Jarde, police sub-inspector attached to the police station, said, “After hitting an autorickshaw, the truck dashed against at least eight vehicles mainly cars which resulted in a multi-vehicle pile-up. The driver of the heavy-duty truck lost control over the steering which led to the accident.

“The driver has been booked for rash driving and a case is lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station,” he said.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that the accident took place around 10 am on Wednesday. “The cause of the accident is being ascertained and one person has been injured. The vehicle pile-up has been removed and cranes were brought in to clear the accident spot.”

“It is the sixth accident which took place at the same spot on Navale bridge,” he said.

In November three people were killed and six others were injured in an accident at the same spot.

The police in their observations said that drivers taking advantage of the slope shut down the engine to save fuel causing brake failure and accidents. The authorities, a few months back, have put up warnings on roadsides near the accident-prone stretch alerting drivers to not shut engine or put on neutral gear.

