Our aim is to shape players for a big stage: Bhanushali

Solaris Club is one of the prominent centres in the city which is keen on improving the sports culture among the youngsters. Hrishikesh Bhanushali, CEO of Solaris Sports and Fitness club explained how club is keeping its best foot forward to nurture young players.

What are the club’s motives to organise a tournaments?

We at the Solaris sports and fitness club want to create players who can become future stars for the country. We organise tennis, badminton and skating tournaments every year. We also have training facilities available for Taekwondo, Judo and Yoga Therapy.

What are the aspects on which the club is more focused about the players?

Our main focus is on sports nutrition. We don’t change diet of the players totally but we try to include added nutrition value in the player’s diet in such a way that it can improve their fitness.

As a CEO, what do you keep on updating in your sports club?

We keep a track of what facilities are required for the players. We keep on updating our system accordingly. Recently our director visited Spain, there he noticed some functional training sports program. Now we will apply it to our coaching system.

