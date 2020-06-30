Over 10k discharged after being declared cured

pune

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:40 IST

On Tuesday, 522 people were discharged from various hospitals taking the toll of people cured of Covid-19 in the city to over 10,000.

The total count of those discharged reached 10,451 as of Tuesday, however, the city also reported 25 deaths in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction taking the death toll to 643. Five deaths were reported of those residing outside the PMC limits at city hospitals.

The city also reported 486 new cases in the city taking the count of progressive positives to 17,228. Out of the 6,134 active cases in the city, 350 are in a critical condition, 59 on the ventilator and 291 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Sassoon General Hospital reported eight deaths including a 70-year old who was a resident of Parvati, a 69-year old from Yerawada, a 52-year old from Guruwar peth, a 67-year old from Kharadi, a 60-year old from Shivajinagar, a 48-year old from Mangalwar peth, a 46-year from Shukrawar peth and a 59-year old from Hadapsar.

The Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital reported three deaths including that of a 74-year old from Karve road, a 76-year old from Erandwane and a 74-year old from Kushalkar chowk.

A 74-year old from Shivajinagar was declared dead at Jehangir hospital and a 57-year old from Ambilodha was declared dead at the Naidu hospital.

Three deaths were reported from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital including that of a 64-year old from Bibvewadi, a 73-year old from Sukhsagaranagar and a 54-year old from Kondhwa.

An 83-year old from Global Hospital who was a resident of Erandawane and a 57-year old from Phursungi were declared dead at the Sahyadri hospital. A 75-year old from Nana peth was declared dead at the Ruby hall clinic.

A 58-year old from Wadgaonsheri was declared dead at the Sahyadri hospital, a 63-year old from Ganesh mala was declared dead at the Noble hospital. A 50-year old from Kondhwa and a 75-year old from Rasta peth were declared dead at the Kashibai Navale hospital.

One death was reported from the DY Patil hospital of a 55-year old from Bopodi. A 69-year old from Shramik vasahat was declared dead at the AICTS hospital.

Five deaths were reported from outside PMC limits including that of a 74-year old male and a 71-year old female at the Sassoon hospital. A 61-year old male was reported dead at the Jehangir hospital, both from the Khadki cantonment. A 55-year old from Haveli taluka reportedly died at the Naidu hospital and a 71-year old from Solapur reportedly died at the Ruby hall clinic.